Menu

Advertising

Telford man, 21, in court on drug conspiracy charge

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man from Telford has been arrested in a national police operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs.

Jordan Abubakar-White has appeared before magistrates in London after being arrested in Telford by officers from West Mercia and Metropolitan police following a joint swoop.

The 21-year-old, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, was arrested on Thursday in the town and was taken to London where he was held in custody.

Abubakar-White appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court in south London today, where he was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating drugs activity in the force area and Abubakar-White was arrested as part of the inquiries.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Busy day for the team. Male arrested on Suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on behalf of our @metpoliceuk colleagues in the Telford area. #teamwork #protect #crossborderpolicing #oneteam."

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News