Telford man, 21, in court on drug conspiracy charge
A man from Telford has been arrested in a national police operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs.
Jordan Abubakar-White has appeared before magistrates in London after being arrested in Telford by officers from West Mercia and Metropolitan police following a joint swoop.
The 21-year-old, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, was arrested on Thursday in the town and was taken to London where he was held in custody.
Abubakar-White appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court in south London today, where he was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating drugs activity in the force area and Abubakar-White was arrested as part of the inquiries.
West Mercia Police tweeted: "Busy day for the team. Male arrested on Suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on behalf of our @metpoliceuk colleagues in the Telford area. #teamwork #protect #crossborderpolicing #oneteam."
