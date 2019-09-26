Menu

Warning as fake £20 notes spotted in Market Drayton

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Police in Market Drayton are warning shoppers to be on their guard after reports that counterfeit £20 notes were circulating in the town.

The fake notes. Pic: https://twitter.com/MDraytonCops

The fake notes have the same serial number 'DB66 888800' and the word 'pound' is misspelt as 'poond'.

A tweet posted by Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team stated: "Fake £20 notes going round Market Drayton, please check the serial number as they are the same."

