Warning as fake £20 notes spotted in Market Drayton

The fake notes have the same serial number 'DB66 888800' and the word 'pound' is misspelt as 'poond'.

Fake £20 notes going around Market Drayton, please check the serial number as they are the same. pic.twitter.com/Pikw3leCG0 — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) September 25, 2019

A tweet posted by Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team stated: "Fake £20 notes going round Market Drayton, please check the serial number as they are the same."