Warning as fake £20 notes spotted in Market Drayton
Police in Market Drayton are warning shoppers to be on their guard after reports that counterfeit £20 notes were circulating in the town.
The fake notes have the same serial number 'DB66 888800' and the word 'pound' is misspelt as 'poond'.
A tweet posted by Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team stated: "Fake £20 notes going round Market Drayton, please check the serial number as they are the same."
