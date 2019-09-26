Shrewsbury paedophile who asked '12-year-old girl' explicit questions snared in police sting

Ian Smith thought he was talking to a girl named Jade Evans via an online web chat, but was actually speaking to an officer as part of Operation Harrier – an undercover police sting.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and inciting a female child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, in relation to the incident on February 19 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16 in relation to an incident on February 5, 2019.

The court heard how while speaking online, Smith, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, asked ‘Jade’ explicit questions about her body while encouraging her to touch herself.

The court was told how Smith asked ‘Jade’ her age and if she had gone through puberty before obtaining what he thought was her phone number and dialling it.

Prosecuting solicitor, Kate Price, said: “The defendant called the number and engaged in sexual activity. He asked her to touch herself.”

The court also heard how Smith asked questions over the phone about ‘Jade’s’ mother while touching himself.

Speaking to Smith, chair of the magistrate bench, Mr Thirlwell, said: “We are sending this offence to Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Advertising

“We are going to impose a sexual harm prevention order and you will need to notify the police of your address today, and of any further movements.”

Smith, who works with computers for a living, has been ordered not to use any device with access to the internet without notifying a police officer and agreed to a number of stipulations, including retaining online history and allowing police to access the device upon request.

A sentence preparation hearing is set to take place at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 21, with a sentencing date yet to be confirmed.