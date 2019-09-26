Glass panels on £10m Telford footbridge shot and smashed seven times in four months

It emerged at the start of the month that police had been called in to investigate a series of incident where panels on Telford's new award-winning bridge had been broken.

It was then revealed that what is suspected to be an air-gun had been used to shoot, and smash, the panels which shield the walkway.

Damage to the panels discovered earlier this month

At the time Telford & Wrekin Council, which built the bridge, said there had been three occasions where the damage had taken place – and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Now the authority has confirmed there have been another four panels damaged since the appeal, taking the total to seven since June.

See also:

The most recent incidents took place sometime between September 13 and 15, when two panels were damaged, before a further two broken pieces of glass were discovered on September 20.

Advertising

The first incident took place between 8.34pm and 8.36pm on June 5, the second on August 8 or 9, and the third between August 23 and 26.

Damage to the panels discovered earlier this month

It has previously been said that a pellet gun or an air rifle has been used to shoot the panels, with suggestions that it was fired from close-range on Silkin Way.

CCTV has been set up in the area in a bid to catch those responsible.

Advertising

The bridge connects Telford Central railway station with Telford town centre and was lifted into place last year, spanning two dual carriageways and the main Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

'Mindless vandalism'

Earlier this month it was officially named 'The Silver Swallow', following a competition to come up with a title for the walkway.

Speaking when the council issued its first appeal over the damage, Angie Astley, the authority’s assistant director for customer and neighbourhood services urged people with information to contact the authorities.

She said: “We have increased the CCTV coverage in the area and are working closely with West Mercia Police to try and identify the person committing this crime to bring it to a stop.

“However, I would like to appeal to local residents and regular users of Telford Central train station to help – someone knows who is doing this and any further information would be appreciated and reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by calling 101.”

Alternatively people can visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Telford Safer Communities Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: “We’re continuing to work with the council and British Transport Police to identify those responsible for the damage that has been caused to the bridge.

"It does appear this is mindless vandalism which won’t be tolerated and I would urge anyone who does have any information that could help with our enquiries to get in contact.”