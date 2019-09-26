Almost £800 worth of cannabis found in Telford man's car

James Brun, 23, of Dunsheath, Holliswood, Telford, was given an 18 month community order with 120 hours unpaid work in the community and ordered to pay £340 costs when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

He had been committed to the Crown Court for sentence after admitting a charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply at Shropshire magistrates court.

Judge Anthony Lowe, said the dangers of taking cannabis should never be underestimated as for a lot of people, particularly those with mental health problems, the consequences could be devastating.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said police were at the Halesfield industrial estate for a separate matter in May last year when they saw Brun sleeping in a car.

They searched the car and found 53 grams of cannabis with a street value of up to £795.

They also found two grinders, scales, bags and a mobile phone which had with evidence of drug dealing on it. There was also £370 cash.

Brun, who represented himself, said he had been sleeping rough for about two months at the time of offence. He had now moved back home, he said.

“I haven’t touched drugs since that day," he said.

"I got myself a self employed courier job for about 10 months and now I have a job where I am being trained and I'm hoping I can eventually get my HGV licence.”

Judge Lowe ordered the destruction of the drugs and equipment and the confiscation of the cash for use by the police in the fight against crime.