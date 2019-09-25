Advertising
Second court date for man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Market Drayton
A second crown court date has been set for a man accused of causing serious injury to a motorcyclist by dangerous driving on a road near Market Drayton.
Rauhan Munir Aziz is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in November in relation to a crash which happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9 last year.
The 23-year-old, of 630 Fox Hollies Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday for a plea and trial preparation hearing which was adjourned.
He is charged with causing serious injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.
He is also charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.
The injured man suffered lifelong injuries to his arms, back and legs.
Aziz gave no indication of a plea at the initial Telford Magistrates Court hearing in August.
He has been released on bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, November 22.
