Second court date for man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Market Drayton

Rauhan Munir Aziz is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in November in relation to a crash which happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9 last year.

The 23-year-old, of 630 Fox Hollies Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday for a plea and trial preparation hearing which was adjourned.

He is charged with causing serious injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.

He is also charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The injured man suffered lifelong injuries to his arms, back and legs.

Aziz gave no indication of a plea at the initial Telford Magistrates Court hearing in August.

He has been released on bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, November 22.