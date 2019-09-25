Report into murder that took place day after killer released from psychiatric clinic makes 'system-wide recommendations'

Lynn McNally was found dead from multiple stab wounds at the Telford home she shared with Paul Beddoes on February 21, last year (2018).

Beddoes was jailed for life later that year, but it emerged he had been assessed at the Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury, the day before the murder.

A serious incident case update, due at the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust board, says a draft report on the findings is being circulated but is not public yet.

See also:

Family liaison officer Sheila Kavanagh and quality contract standards head Katie Montgomery write: “There are a number of system-wide recommendations within the report as well as a more specific recommendation for the trust surrounding the robustness of the Mental Health Act assessment conducted the day before the domestic homicide occurred.”

Their update, which includes details of five ongoing cases involving the mental health trust, says police contacted the Redwoods Centre hospital co-ordinator following the killing at Mullinder Drive, Ketley Bank.

“Police confirmed that a man assessed in the 136 suite the previous day had been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife,” Ms Kavanagh and Ms Montgomery write.

Advertising

The Domestic Homicide Review Panel’s report has been “circulated to the trust for factual accuracy checking”, they write.

“No further update has been received to date.”

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation trust board will discuss Ms Kavanagh’s and Ms Montgomery’s report when it meets in Stafford tomorrow Thursday, July 26.

Beddoes was jailed for life and will spend at least 14 years and 190 days in prison. The term was increased after an appeal.

He changed his plea to murder to guilty on the second day of his trial. Stafford Crown Court heard he was admitted to the Redwoods Centre on February 20 last year, after being found on the railway at Oakengates, but was sent home after an assessment.

Beddoes originally denied murder on the basis of diminished responsibility, but changed his plea after psychiatric reports suggested it was his heroin and crack cocaine use, not his mental health, that led to Miss McNally’s death.