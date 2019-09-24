Telford Tigers player allegedly attacked by official

Telford Tigers claim that one of their players was verbally threatened and that another was physically attacked by an off-ice official.

The argument broke out during a match between the Tigers and the Deeside Dragons at Deeside Leisure Centre in north Wales on Sunday evening.

Both clubs said they would fully cooperate with the police investigation.

In a statement, Telford Tigers said: "On the evening of Sunday 22nd September, Telford Tigers 2 played against Deeside Dragons in Deeside.

"During the game a Telford player was verbally threatened by an official before a further Telford player was then physically assaulted by the same official.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable in any sport and overshadowed a very competitive game between two great teams.

"Telford Tigers informed North Wales Police of the events that took place and are fully cooperating with the police investigation into the matter."

A statement from Deeside Dragons said: "Dragons can confirm an incident occurred during the game, which has been referred to the league and North Wales Police for a full investigation.

"The Dragons are fully committed to assist with both investigations, and will remain fair and impartial throughout."

A representative of North Wales Police said: "We were called at 7.49pm on Sunday 23rd September to a report of an assault on a person during an ice hockey match at Deeside Leisure Centre. Our inquiries are ongoing."