Advertising
Telford Tigers player allegedly attacked by official
Police have launched an investigation after a fight broke out at an ice hockey match.
Telford Tigers claim that one of their players was verbally threatened and that another was physically attacked by an off-ice official.
The argument broke out during a match between the Tigers and the Deeside Dragons at Deeside Leisure Centre in north Wales on Sunday evening.
Both clubs said they would fully cooperate with the police investigation.
In a statement, Telford Tigers said: "On the evening of Sunday 22nd September, Telford Tigers 2 played against Deeside Dragons in Deeside.
"During the game a Telford player was verbally threatened by an official before a further Telford player was then physically assaulted by the same official.
"This behaviour is totally unacceptable in any sport and overshadowed a very competitive game between two great teams.
"Telford Tigers informed North Wales Police of the events that took place and are fully cooperating with the police investigation into the matter."
A statement from Deeside Dragons said: "Dragons can confirm an incident occurred during the game, which has been referred to the league and North Wales Police for a full investigation.
"The Dragons are fully committed to assist with both investigations, and will remain fair and impartial throughout."
A representative of North Wales Police said: "We were called at 7.49pm on Sunday 23rd September to a report of an assault on a person during an ice hockey match at Deeside Leisure Centre. Our inquiries are ongoing."
Most Read
Drunken Shropshire thug whose punch broke man's eye socket spared jail and ordered to pay victim £1,500
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.