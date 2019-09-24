Menu

Shrewsbury town centre stabbing trial begins

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

The trial has begun for a pair in court charged in relation to an incident where a 53-year-old man was stabbed in Shrewsbury town centre.

Luke Pritchard, of 20, Copthorne Road, and Simon Llewellyn, 40, of Pulrose Walk, both in Shrewsbury, appeared at the town's crown court yesterday.

Both face charges of robbery and possession of a bladed knife.

At court yesterday, the jury was sworn in before being sent home in preparation for initial evidence to be heard when the trial continues today.

Llewellyn also faces charges of false imprisonment, burglary and dwelling burglary with violence.

The case relates to an incident where a man was stabbed between Castle Street and Raven Meadows, between March 22 and 23. He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Both have been remanded in custody. The trial is set to continue today.

