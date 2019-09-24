Man involved in £105,000 Telford Land Rover thefts to pay back just £10

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Liam Boden benefitted to the tune of £52,794 at a proceeds of crime hearing, but doesn't have the means to pay back that amount.

The ruling comes just days after his accomplices - Ryan Davies, Frank Thompson and Grant Hill - were also ordered to pay back a nominal fee.

Davies, 27, Thompson, 23, and Boden, 26, were jailed in February this year for their parts in the operation, which involved the theft or attempted theft of 12 Land Rover Defenders in the Telford area between September 2016 and February 2017. Hill, 19, was sentenced to a community order.

They had targeted cars parked at private homes as well as Telford Central train station and Harper Adams University.

Davies, of Freeston Terrace, Telford, was present at all 12 of the thefts, with the assistance of Thompson, of Newfield Drive, Trench, Telford, on nine occasions, Boden on six and Hill, of Victoria Road, Wellington, on one occasion.

Boden, of Elder Grove, Wombourne, has since been released from prison, but will face another week behind bars if he doesn't pay up within three months.