Four vehicles broken into around Bridgnorth

Some time between Sunday evening and Monday morning, offenders broke into three cars and stole a range of items in Much Wenlock.

Bank cards, an IPOD, sunglasses and a coat were stolen from two cars on Hodgecroft Estate.

West Mercia Police said two men wearing balaclavas also broke into at least one car on Prestwich Close in Morville, and suspect it is related activity.

The owner had not left anything of value in the car and nothing was stolen on this occasion.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Safer Neighbourhood Team Officers have viewed video footage of the suspects and will be continuing with the investigation if there are any other lines of enquiry to pursue."

A Stihl power saw was also stolen between 9am and 10.20am on Monday from a van parked on Romsley Lane, south of Bridgnorth.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.