Young yobs locked up for brutal home attack near Shrewsbury

Ringleader Ben Golding, 20, and associates Aaron Hackett, 21, Liam Quelch, 19, and 18-year-old George Valentine paid Ben Richards a visit at his home in Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury, over a money dispute on October 15 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Mr Richards was attacked with a metal object, either a bar or a baseball bat, and left with two lacerations to his head which required stitches, as well as a broken tooth and several other cuts and bruises.

The group also damaged the windscreens of two cars on Mr Richards’ driveway, amounting to repairs of more than £1,000.

Prosecutor Steven Bailey told the court: “After police arrived they found Mr Richards with wounds to his head and a broken tooth.

"He told them Ben Golding and three other lads had come to his house. Police went to Golding’s address and found all four defendants.”

Mr Bailey said they were arrested and gave mainly no comment interviews to police, though Valentine lied during his interview.

All four men previously pleaded guilty to wounding just days before they were due to face trial in April this year.

Golding also pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging property.

Mr Bailey said that there was scientific evidence against them, including blood on the trousers and trainers of Valentine.

He added: “Mr Richards said he now feels anxious and nervous, and like people are watching him. He has also been more forgetful, which his attributes to the incident."

Advocates defending the men all asked Judge Peter Barrie to take their personal circumstances and difficult upbringings into consideration.

Judge Barrie told the defendants: “Whatever the rights or wrongs of the dispute, absolutely nothing can justify beating him up in the way that you did. You deliberately and carefully arranged to go to his home to intimidate him.

"I fully recognise that some of you have moved on in your lives, but it would be quite wrong to consider to suspend your sentences."

Golding and Quelch, both of Low Hill Gardens in Wem, were sentenced to two years in a young offenders institute.

Hackett, of Cordwell Park, Wem, was also sentenced to two years but will serve his time in an adult prison.

Valentine, of Bargate, Whitchurch, was sentenced to 22 months in a young offenders institute.