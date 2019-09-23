Man charged after Welshpool stabbing

Dyfed Powys police said James William Spaull, aged 28, of Maes Beuno, Berriew, had been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Spaull appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Courts on Friday and was remanded. He will appear at Mold Crown Court on October 18.

The charges relate to an incident in Welshpool at about 9.45am on Wednesday.

Police said two men were walking near the fire station at Severn Road after getting off a bus in the town centre, when one was stabbed from behind. He received puncture wounds to his neck and abdomen, which were not life threatening. He was not hospitalised and the second man was not injured.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them urgently. They are particularly keen to receive dash cam footage from anyone travelling through the area between around 9.30am and 10am.

Witnesses can call 101 or report information at bit.ly/DPPReportOnline or by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk