Man arrested in Wellington for 'violent' domestic assault was also aggressive towards police, say officers

West Mercia Police said the man was showing "controlling" and "coercive" behaviour and was arrested yesterday.

Officers from the Telford Patrol team also said the suspect was violent during the arrest and that the victim is now safe.

The arrest took place some time before 11.10pm.

Telford Patrol tweeted the incident, posting: "Male arrested in #Wellington for violent domestic assault & controlling & coercive behaviour on his partner.

"He decided to show his character to us & continued to offer violence to police during the arrest, just why?

"Female safely away from him now."