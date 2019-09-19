More than 17,000 Shropshire primary school pupils given child abuse advice

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) visited 98 schools across the county, including 27 schools and 6,698 pupils in Telford & Wrekin, during the last academic year helping pupils understand abuse and how to raise it with the appropriate people.

Now the society is urging the remaining primary schools in the county yet to receive a visit to sign up to the charity's programme, Speak Out. Stay Safe.

Currently 87 per cent of primary schools in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have welcomed the free scheme, but the charity said it wants the 3,500 schools nationwide that are yet to take part to get in touch.

In the average primary school class, at least two children have suffered abuse or neglect, making it vitally important that all primary schools help to equip their children with the knowledge and skills to speak up if something is wrong.

The Speak Out. Stay Safe. assemblies and workshops aim to also help reinforce key lessons about abuse and neglect that will be compulsory for all primary schools in 2020, as part of the Relationships Education curriculum.

This will require all schools to ensure that children know how to report concerns or abuse and have the vocabulary and confidence to do this by the time they go to secondary school.

Kate Warner, NSPCC schools service area coordinator in Shropshire, said: "It can be difficult for teachers and parents to know how to tackle this sensitive but incredibly important subject.

"Through our Speak Out. Stay Safe. programme we talk to children about the different types of abuse and let them know there are people out there who can help them.

Advertising

"This new school term we want to encourage any schools that have not received a visit from us to sign up, so that we can empower as many children as possible to recognise and report any worries they have."

Speak out. Stay safe. is delivered by NSPCC staff and trained volunteers to pupils aged between five and 11 years old, with a tailored programme of workshops available for special schools.

An NSPCC mascot, Buddy, helps children to understand they can speak to a trusted adult or contact Childline if they are worried for themselves or a friend.