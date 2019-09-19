Man arrested in Shifnal accused of making threats to kill

Officers from West Mercia Police, including the local policing priority team north, arrested the man this morning on suspicion of making threats to kill.

The force said officers then conducted a search of an "open area" in Telford, and found an item linked to the offence.

