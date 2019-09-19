Advertising
Man arrested in Shifnal accused of making threats to kill
A man accused of making murderous threats has been arrested in Shifnal.
Officers from West Mercia Police, including the local policing priority team north, arrested the man this morning on suspicion of making threats to kill.
The force said officers then conducted a search of an "open area" in Telford, and found an item linked to the offence.
West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "The team assisted with the arrest of a male in Shifnal this morning on suspicion of Threats to Kill.
"Following a search of an open area in Telford we located an item linked to the offence."
West Mercia Police have been contacted.
