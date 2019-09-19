Arsonists set car alight on Telford pub car park

Firefighters attended the The Woolpack Inn, in Shawbirch just after 11.30pm on Monday after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire.

Fire crews were sent from Wellington to the pub on Acorn Way and used two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The car was completely burnt out in the fire, which teams put out by midnight.

Fire investigation officers have deemed the incident as arson and the fire service is appealing for information.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 23.33hrs 16.09.19 @SFRS_Wellington attended a car set on fire at The Woolpack Inn Shawbirch."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org