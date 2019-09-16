Trial of former mayor charged with causing death of wife in Shropshire car crash is delayed

Frank Aubrey Tarbuck, 89, also faces two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to the collision near the Plume of Feathers pub at Harley in October 2017.

The former mayor of Worcester's wife Anne died when their Volvo was involved in a collision with another car on the A458.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Tarbuck, of Hallow, Worcestershire, who attended the hearing recently suffered a fall and a medical report was now required.

The trial, which was due in November, has been rescheduled for next May.

A child in the other car was taken to hospital suffering head and chest injuries, while the driver of that vehicle was also hurt.