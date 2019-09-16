Advertising
Man arrested after children chased and assaulted in Telford
A man has been arrested after children were chased and assaulted at a Telford playing field.
The incident happened yesterday at Broadoaks field in Donnington.
Donnington Safer Neighbourhood team tweeted: "We received reports earlier that an adult male had chased and assaulted children at the Broadoaks playing field in Donnington.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident and all the children are safe.
"An adult male has been arrested in connection with this incident."
