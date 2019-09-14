Police appeal on Telford car arson attack

The fire service confirmed the attack as arson and police are now asking for witnesses to get in touch.

The incident, on Wednesday, happened in The Nettlefolds, Hadley, at around 10.30pm.

Police ask that anyone with information call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

We attended a car fire at 22.38hrs 11.09.19 in Nettlefold Hadley Telford. Fire Investigation called out confirmed Arson. If you have any information contact @TelfordPatrol on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111 — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) September 12, 2019

When fire services were alerted, one fire engine was sent out from Wellington and crews used a breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.

