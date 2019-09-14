Menu

Police appeal on Telford car arson attack

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Crime | Published:

A car was deliberately set on fire in Telford.

The fire service confirmed the attack as arson and police are now asking for witnesses to get in touch.

The incident, on Wednesday, happened in The Nettlefolds, Hadley, at around 10.30pm.

Police ask that anyone with information call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

When fire services were alerted, one fire engine was sent out from Wellington and crews used a breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

