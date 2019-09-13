West Mercia Police launch knife amnesty week

The campaign will give people the opportunity to dispose of knives in bins with no questions asked.

Next week, starting from Monday and running until Sunday, September 22, will see knife bins placed in the public area of police stations across the force, where members of the public can surrender unwanted knives.

They will not have to give their personal details and will not face prosecution for carrying them.

However, if the knife is thought to have been used in a criminal offence, police will seek to carry out an investigation.

Knife bins will be situated at the following police stations:

Shrewsbury

Telford

Kidderminster

Worcester

Redditch

Hereford

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said: “The areas we cover are some of the safest and the number of knife-related incidents are low compared to other areas but it is important we do all we can to reduce the number even more.

“We know the devastating impact of knife crime, we know if someone carries a knife it is more likely to be used on them and they are more likely to get stabbed. Knives are the most common weapon used in killings of young people and our work to stop young people in our communities from carrying them is relentless.

Advertising

“We can only tackle knife crime if we work together, police, local government, schools, colleges, court, parents, carers, families and local communities. Disposing of an unwanted knife into one of our knife bins will prevent the knife from getting into the wrong hands and being used in crime.”

The knife surrender, which is a national initiative, will aim to help prevent unwanted knives from getting into the wrong hands or being used in a crime.

In support of the surrender, throughout the week local teams across Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Telford & Wrekin will be carrying out warrants, utilising stop and search powers, along with carrying out enhanced patrols in hotspot areas and community weapon sweeps.

Safer Neighbourhood Officers will also be talking to secondary school pupils about the dangers of knife crime and carrying out patrols around schools at home time to offer reassurance and speak to any pupils who may be concerned.