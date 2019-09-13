Fresh appeal after boy, 15, injured in violent Telford pub attack

The brawl outside the Wren's Nest in Ketley on July 27 led to two men in their 30s being arrested, one on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, after the 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

Officers have since interviewed the two and released them under investigation.

Lucy Kelly from West Mercia Police said: "The two people arrested in connection with this incident were released under investigation and investigations are ongoing."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 785s of July 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org