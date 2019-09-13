Armed police on streets in Newtown drugs swoop

Residents say armed officers were involved in the swoop on an address in Market Street, on Thursday.

Two people were taken to hospital from the property, with police saying that they were suspected of concealing drugs.

The drama unfolded at 5pm when a number of police cars and officers descended on the town centre.

Passers-by watched as police sealed off Market Street. They said armed officers were among a large number of police.

Officers on the streets of Newtown

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police said today: "Dyfed-Powys Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at Market Street, Newtown, at around 5pm on September 12.

"Two men were taken to hospital from the address, suspected of concealing drugs."

The spokesman said a man and woman were also arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, at a separate location.

"They remain in police custody at this time. A police cordon remains in the area while searches continue at the property today.”