Telford child sex abuse inquiry in safe hands, says MP Lucy Allan

Lucy Allan, who has campaigned for the inquiry to take place, made the comments following a meeting with Tom Crowther QC, chair of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, at Westminster.

She said: “I was very pleased to meet with the chair of the inquiry, Tom Crowther QC, to discuss the inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford and the damaging effect it has had on our community.

"It’s taken 18 months to get to this point from the council agreeing to the inquiry.

“However, I am confident that this inquiry is in safe and independent hands. I want our community to feel reassured that the inquiry will take our community forward.”

The independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation has been set up to investigate and establish the facts around child sexual exploitation in Telford.

It came after media reports that as many as 1,000 girls could have been victims of organised abuse in the town since the 1980s.

The inquiry will seek to identify where public services failed, establish who is accountable for any failure, and make recommendations for the future.