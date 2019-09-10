Thieves target Oswestry shops and offices

The offences took place at about 1pm on Friday, August 30. Officers said that unidentified persons entered a store in Albion Hill, forced open an old fashioned cash register and stole notes from the till.

At around the same time, a man went into an office in Bailey Street and stole a mobile phone.

"A male and two females had been seen attempting to enter locked private areas at a public house in Bailey Street, and appeared to attempt distraction thefts at a store in Bailey Street," said a police spokesman.

Anyone with information or who may have seen people acting suspiciously is urged to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org