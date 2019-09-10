Pensioner target by bogus caller

On the morning of August 30, a man wearing ripped jeans and a baseball cap, described as tall and stocky with dark hair, called at an address in Priest Weston, Montgomery.

He claimed to the retired resident that he was from "the water company" and had come to the address because there had been a report of a water leak.

Fortunately the resident was suspicious of the man and said that he would not let him in unless he could verify the information. The man was unable to do this and, after trying unsuccessfully to persuade the resident that he needed to gain access, he left the area.

Police Community Support Officer Calvin Brown has since visited the resident to offer some further practical advice on how to deal with unsolicited callers and to congratulate him on successfully dealing with the person.

There have been no further calls to the address and it appears that this was not a genuine call from a water company, it is likely that this was a distraction attempt by the unidentified man who was hoping to gain access to the property for a criminal purpose. Thankfully the resident was able to stand their ground and the man was unsuccessful.

If you or any of your friends or relatives have had a similar incident recently in the area, call the Police on 101 as any further details may help to identify the man involved in this issue. The police reference for this incident is 0308S 310819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org