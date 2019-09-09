New initiative aims to make Shropshire's roads safer

#MORSE aims to focus on individuals who are repeatedly committing driving offences, as well as those who are at risk of re-offending.

It will provide tailored support to address the root causes of dangerous driving, to minimise the likelihood of repeat offending, reduce the number of victims on the roads, and make local communities a safer place to be.

It aims to target all types of driving offences including speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and dangerous driving.

Partnership

#MORSE is funded by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion and delivered by the partnership of West Mercia Police, Worcester-based charity YSS, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Warwickshire & West Mercia Community Rehabilitation Company (WMCRC).

People will be referred to YSS via West Mercia Police and WMCRC; the charity’s dedicated link workers will then work with the client and the fire services, as well as external agencies including substance misuse and counselling organisations, to provide the most appropriate and effective support.

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said: “Too many people are losing their lives on our roads.

“I am committed to making the roads of West Mercia safer, which is why I am supporting #MORSE.”

He added: “This initiative will use a joined-up approach to target those most at risk of offending, and ensure they are given the right support to stop this dangerous behaviour from happening again.

“By addressing the root causes, I hope to see #MORSE reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads, as well as cutting the number of road traffic offences.”