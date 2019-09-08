Two drivers arrested in police action in Shropshire

The vehicle, a silver BMW was seized by police following the driver’s arrest on Saturday night.

Officers say the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs and was also in possession of an offensive weapon and had no licence or insurance.

A driver of a van was also stopped while travelling along the M54 near Telford. He was stopped for having no insurance and the van was seized.

The driver also tested positive for drink and drugs. He was arrested and placed in custody.