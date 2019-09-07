Advertising
Two arrested in Ludlow drug raids
Two men have been arrested over suspected drug offences after raids in Ludlow.
Police executed warrants in the early hours of yesterday on two homes in the town.
The operations were unconnected.
A 29-year-old from Ludlow was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and for having a dangerous dog.
At the same time, a 20-year-old from Tipton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs at a house in Milton Road.
