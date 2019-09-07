Trial date set after man denies crossbow murder

A trial will now be held in January after Terence Michael Whall, 39, of Garddefa, Bryngwran, Anglesey, appeared at Mold Crown Court.

He also denied a charge of perverting the course of justice, along with three others, amid allegations they conspired together to set fire to a vehicle later found burned out.

Retired college lecturer Gerald Corrigan, 74, was shot in the chest with a crossbow on Good Friday while adjusting a satellite aerial outside his remote home near Holyhead.

He died nearly a month later, on May 11.

Whall, Darren Dennis Jones, 41, of The Bryn Ogwen Estate, Penrhosgarnedd; Martin Wayne Roberts, 34, of James Street, Bangor; and Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor, all denied that on June 1 they conspired together to pervert the course of justice by allegedly setting fire to a Land Rover Discovery in LLanllechid.

Judge Rhys Rowlands fixed a joint trial to start on January 14.

It is expected to last some four to five weeks and will take place at Mold Crown Court.

A pre-trial review will be held in December, either in Cardiff or Mold.

All four defendants were remanded in custody.