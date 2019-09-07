Big boost in number of police officers on Oswestry streets

West Mercia Police says that there are now more than 30 patrol officers based at the station, with the increase in numbers coming as the force continues its biggest recruitment drive that is due to continue into next year.

Over the past few years there has been criticism from the local community about a decline in the number of officers based at the station.

Earlier this year, Oswestry town councillors summoned West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to a meeting to tell him of their worries over a rise in anti-social behaviour in and around the town.

Mayor John Price said that at the meeting in January members told Mr Campion there were not enough police on the streets of Oswestry.

John Campion

Now, West Mercia Police says it is pleased to say more officers will work out of the town's station in Park Street.

It says the move has been possible thanks to the commitment from Mr Campion to increase officer visibility and accessibility.

The mayor said: "We were given reassurances about more officers at that meeting and we are pleased that he had adhered to his promise.

"We mustn't be complacent and I hope Mr Campion will return to one of our meetings soon.

Visibility

With record numbers of new student officers and officers transferring to West Mercia from other police forces, over the coming months the force says towns throughout Shropshire are set to see an increase in the number of officers based there.

Shropshire local commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: "This is fantastic news for our local communities. We know that visibility is a huge concern for local residents, in particular people who live and work in some of our more rural areas and it's great to be able to provide them with the increase in officers they want.

"Over the past few months we've seen large numbers of student officers embark on their initial training as well as many complete their training and join our patrol teams, and although it may take a little while for our local communities to see the real benefit, I'm confident that in time we will really start to see the difference and hope our local communities feel reassured about the steps we're taking to make sure we're doing all we can to deliver the best possible service to them."

Mr Campion said "Visible policing continues to be my priority. Recruitment is at record levels, bringing officer numbers to the highest level since 2012. The new cohort of officers will make a valuable impact in communities in Oswestry and more widely across Shropshire, helping to make these communities safer and more secure."