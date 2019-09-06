Pair flee after Church Stretton attempted break-in

Police say the men knocked on the door of an address in Heath Common on Thursday.

The resident was upstairs at the time and did not answer. They then heard their dog barking and looked out of the window to see two men trying to gain access to the garage.

When the men noticed that they were being watched, they fled.

Officers believe their pair probably had a vehicle nearby, perhaps with a third person driving.

Damage had been caused to a window by the offenders before they fled, but nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0166S 050919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org