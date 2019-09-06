Man cleared of Telford street robbery by judge

Jason Rixon was on trial accused of robbing Daryl Williams of £30 in cash in Summer House Drive, Hadley, on March 7.

But on Wednesday the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court was halted after the judge directed that the defendant should be found not guilty of the offence.

The 44-year-old, of Southgate, Sutton Hill, had denied one offence of robbery.

Mr Williams had been walking to Morrisons, in Wellington, when the alleged incident happened.