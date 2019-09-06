Menu

Man cleared of Telford street robbery by judge

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man accused of stealing cash from another in a Telford street has been cleared of robbery.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Jason Rixon was on trial accused of robbing Daryl Williams of £30 in cash in Summer House Drive, Hadley, on March 7.

But on Wednesday the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court was halted after the judge directed that the defendant should be found not guilty of the offence.

The 44-year-old, of Southgate, Sutton Hill, had denied one offence of robbery.

Mr Williams had been walking to Morrisons, in Wellington, when the alleged incident happened.

