Chirk man jailed for brandishing knife in hospital

Mark Andrew Davies, 46, of St Mary's Close in Chirk, was jailed for 12 months after he admitted possessing a blade in public.

Judge Niclas Parry said that while subject to a suspended sentence Davies had gone to the Wrexham Maelor hospital with a steak knife.

He had a previous conviction involving the possession of an axe.

"You were brandishing a knife and making threats that you would kill a person and threatened to stab anyone who might stop you," the judge said.

He praised the fortitude and humanity of Sister Jessica Roberts for managing to defuse the situation.

"People who brandish knives when in a volatile situation as you were pose a real danger of serious harm. Places such as hospitals will be protected."

Before being taken from the dock, the defendant told the judge how he had been desperate for help for four years and while he "had promises and promises" nothing had happened.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Parry said Jessica Roberts was a sister working at the triage desk when the defendant entered A&E late at night on August 2.

He said his head was all over the place and that he intended to kill he ex-wife's new partner.

If threatened by anyone he would stab them and then slit his own throat and arms, Mr Parry said.

Davies had previous convictions for seven offences and the latest incident put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Henry Hills, defending, said that the defendant had entered a basis of plea in the lower court but now accepted the prosecution case against him.

At the time he was somewhat disturbed and in a state of mental turmoil.

He maintained, notwithstanding the comments he had made, that the primary purpose of having the knife was to harm himself.

"It was essentially a cry for help," Mr Hills said.