£14,000 farm trailer stolen from field near Ludlow

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | Crime | Published:

A piece of farming equipment worth £14,000 was stolen from a field near Ludlow.

Thieves targeted the farm, in Bitterley, between August 30 and September 4, making off with a silage trailer.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Given the size and weight of the trailer, it is likely that a tractor or similar agricultural vehicle was used in the theft."

If you saw anything suspicious in the area during the four-day period, contact police on 101 and refer to incident 0152S 040919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

