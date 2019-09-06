£14,000 farm trailer stolen from field near Ludlow

Thieves targeted the farm, in Bitterley, between August 30 and September 4, making off with a silage trailer.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Given the size and weight of the trailer, it is likely that a tractor or similar agricultural vehicle was used in the theft."

If you saw anything suspicious in the area during the four-day period, contact police on 101 and refer to incident 0152S 040919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org