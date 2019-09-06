Advertising
£14,000 farm trailer stolen from field near Ludlow
A piece of farming equipment worth £14,000 was stolen from a field near Ludlow.
Thieves targeted the farm, in Bitterley, between August 30 and September 4, making off with a silage trailer.
PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Given the size and weight of the trailer, it is likely that a tractor or similar agricultural vehicle was used in the theft."
If you saw anything suspicious in the area during the four-day period, contact police on 101 and refer to incident 0152S 040919.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.