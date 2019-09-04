Watch: Con artists use diversion tactics to steal £180 from pensioner at Shropshire village library

The thieves, a man and woman, targeted the pensioner between 11.15am and 11.45am on Tuesday this week at Albrighton Library.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was distracted by a woman in the Station Road library while a man stole her purse which contained bank cards and £180 in cash.

The man and woman who stole £180 from a pensioner

CCTV footage from the library was posted on a Facebook group and shows the man suspiciously look around before reaching to take the woman's purse as she is distracted by his partner.

The pair in the library

Police are now appealing for witnesses. If anyone has any information please contact the police on 101 with reference number 365S 030919.