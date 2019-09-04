Van driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after Telford crash leaves man in a coma

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were sent to Castle Farm Way in Priorslee at about 11.10am on Monday.

It is believed the crash happened when a Silver Toyota Yaris was travelling along Salisbury Avenue before arriving at the junction with Castle Farm Way, A4640.

Police said the Toyota collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter van travelling along Castle Farm Way heading in the direction of the M54, junction four.

Castle Farm Way was closed in both directions for a number of hours following the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 60s from Telford, suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance.

He is currently in an induced coma in a serious but stable condition.

A passenger in the Toyota, a man in his 60s from Cannock, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s from Oldbury, suffered minor cuts and bruises and police say he was arrested at the scene after providing a positive drugs test.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC at the junction of Castle Farm Way and Salisbury Avenue in Telford at 11.11am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene. On arrival, crews discovered a car and a van that had been in collision.

"There were two patients, both of whom were cut free from the car. The driver, a man, was treated for multiple serious injuries and after receiving specialist trauma care at the scene, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"The passenger, also a man, was treated for less serious injuries and taken to Princess Royal Hospital. The driver of the van, a man, did not require assessment from ambulance staff.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 231S of September 2, 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org