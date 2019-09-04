Police issue warning following suspicious house calls

Last Friday, an unidentified male called at an address in Priest Weston, near Montgomery, claiming to be from a utilities company.

The man claimed to the retired resident that he was from the water company and had come to the address because of a report of a water leak. The resident said he would not let the man in without verification.

After trying to persuade him, he left the area. The man was described as tall and stocky with dark hair, wearing ripped jeans and a baseball cap.

Calvin Brown, Police Community Support Officer, has since visited the resident to offer some further practical advice on how to deal with unsolicited callers and to congratulate him on successfully dealing with the person.

There have been no further calls to the address and police believe it is likely that this was a distraction attempt by the unidentified man who was hoping to gain access to the property for a criminal purpose.

Please call police on 101 with any further details that may help them identify the man involved. The Police Reference for this incident is 0308S 310819.