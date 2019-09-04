Man, 25, arrested in Telford burglaries investigation

The burglaries took place in the Oakengates area over the weekend.

The area has been repeatedly targeted over recent months.

Police said that they had now arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incidents.

They have also said they are looking at longer term measures to prevent a repeat of the incidents in the future.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Gary Wade said: “I’m pleased to be able to reassure local retailers in Oakengates that this morning we have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a number of burglaries in the town centre that took place over the weekend.

"We will continue to work with local retailers and the town council to find longer term solutions and make sure that measures are in place to prevent these from happening in the first place.

"We know it is frustrating for local people and has an impact on their livelihood and I hope that they do feel reassured about the quick action we’ve taken to make an arrest.”