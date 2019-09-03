Telford MP to meet new child sex abuse inquiry chairman

Lucy Allan will meet Tom Crowther QC to discuss how the inquiry will operate in the months to come.

Mr Crowther was appointed chair of the enquiry by a local survivors committee and Eversheds Sutherland, the independent commissioning body overseeing the inquiry, in June.

Ms Allan said: "CSE is an issue that has greatly affected our town.

"I am proud to have been able to work with victims and survivors to get their voice heard in Parliament and to have joined survivors in successfully campaigning for an enquiry, and I am now meeting the newly appointed chairman of the enquiry in Parliament this week."