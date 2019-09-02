Thousands of pounds worth of power tools stolen from building site near Bridgnorth

A building under construction in Danford Heath, Claverley, was broken into by offenders who stole the items sometime between 3pm on Saturday and 10.30am the following morning.

Police said it is likely a panel van was used to take the tools from the premises.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0260S 010919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org