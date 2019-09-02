Shropshire woman breached ban on selling dogs

Marcia Hollins-Jones, 75, of Harmer Hill, appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to breaching the disqualification order under the Animal Welfare Act.

The court heard that Hollins-Jones breached the ban on February 7 this year by selling a doberman dog called Missy - two weeks after she was given the ban on dealing in dogs on January 21, for four animal welfare offences.

Inspector Kate Parker, who investigated the case, said: “Within days of been disqualified from dealing dogs, Hollins-Jones was advertising a dog for sale online, which was a breach of her ban.

“The RSPCA rely on the eyes and ears of members of the public to help us enforce disqualification orders and this case shows we will act if they are ignored.”

Magistrates gave Hollins-Jones an eight-week curfew order with the condition that she must remain at home between 9pm and 7am.

She was also ordered to pay £400 costs and a £85 victim surcharge. The 10-year disqualification order on dealing dogs will remain in place.