Unsolved murders: Family of Tom Kirwan still looking for justice seven years on

A few words exchanged between two groups during a night out became murder in a split second as a burst of violence ended a promising young man's life.

The Bridgnorth Aluminium factory worker was stabbed to death when trouble flared outside a Wolverhampton nightclub in one of the city's most high-profile murders of recent times. Seven years on, no-one has been brought to justice for the Wolves fan's killing.

Tributes left near the Uberra Nightclub following Tom's death

A permanent reminder of Tom's death remains close to the spot where he was killed, with Wolves shirts, scarves and his name spelled out in flowers on the ring road, near the former Uberra nightclub.

Timeline

JULY 8, 2012 – Tom Kirwan is stabbed to death as trouble flares outside the Uberra nightclub, off the Wolverhampton ring road.

Tom Kirwan is stabbed to death as trouble flares outside the Uberra nightclub, off the Wolverhampton ring road. JULY 2012 – The investigation moves quickly and four teenagers are arrested in connection with Tom’s death. However, they are released without charge a short time later. Leaflets are handed out in pubs and clubs in an attempt to jog memories. Tom’s mother and fiancee make plea for information to find killer.

The investigation moves quickly and four teenagers are arrested in connection with Tom’s death. However, they are released without charge a short time later. Leaflets are handed out in pubs and clubs in an attempt to jog memories. Tom’s mother and fiancee make plea for information to find killer. JANUARY 2013 – It emerges a further six people have been arrested in connection with Tom’s murder but all are released on bail.

It emerges a further six people have been arrested in connection with Tom’s murder but all are released on bail. MARCH 2013 – Detectives release CCTV images from outside the nightclub in a bid to identify suspects.

Detectives release CCTV images from outside the nightclub in a bid to identify suspects. JUNE 2013 – Nine people are charged over disorder in the build-up to Tom’s death - but no-one is charged with murder. They appear in court for the first time four months later.

Nine people are charged over disorder in the build-up to Tom’s death - but no-one is charged with murder. They appear in court for the first time four months later. JUNE 2014 – Four people are found guilty of affray following a 12-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Three others had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Four people are found guilty of affray following a 12-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Three others had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge. APRIL 2015 – Tom’s family launches a bid to raise money to be used as a reward as their fight for justice continues.

Tom’s family launches a bid to raise money to be used as a reward as their fight for justice continues. MAY 2015 – The family lodges a complaint with the Crown Prosecution Service over the lack of progress with the case.

The family lodges a complaint with the Crown Prosecution Service over the lack of progress with the case. DECEMBER 2015 – A £15,000 reward is put up to find Tom’s killer, with Crimestoppers adding £5,000 to the £10,000 raised following a campaign by the family.

A £15,000 reward is put up to find Tom’s killer, with Crimestoppers adding £5,000 to the £10,000 raised following a campaign by the family. JUNE 2018 – Tom’s mother Emer makes an emotional appeal for answers on BBC’s Crimewatch.

The tributes embody the family's ongoing fight for justice and aim to ensure Tom, and what happened to him that night in July 2012, is never forgotten.

Tom's party were coming out of Uberra, later known as the Canal Club, after his brother Brooklen was removed by door staff, at about 4.30am as another group outside was waiting to get in.

Advertising

In the heat of the moment, and with drink having been consumed, words were said and a row erupted, which quickly escalated into violence.

Tom's mother Emer and grandmother Anne appealed for fresh information last year

Advertising

Pandemonium followed as a full-scale brawl broke out. Punches were thrown and revellers were pushed to the ground but it looked as if it would all end there. But as the situation appeared to be calming, Tom was knifed.

Crucial evidence

The case has been given high-profile status over the years but detectives have never been able to get anyone for murder.

Five people were locked up in 2014 for taking part in the trouble after being found guilty of affray.

Tom was aged 23 when he died

But it is a frustration for senior officers that they have never been able to put anyone away for killing Tom. Part of the violence that escalated outside the nightclub was caught on CCTV, but the moment of Tom's stabbing was not captured.

Individuals involved in the brawl have been up in court, some of them convicted for the part they played, so detectives know who was outside the club that night.

But they have not secured the crucial piece of evidence or witness testimony that puts the knife in someone's hand.

Several television appeals, including on BBC's Crimewatch, and large cash rewards have failed to deliver the result the devastated family and the police crave.

A review of the case was launched in 2017, bringing fresh hope, but up till now has proved fruitless.

See also:

Closure

Tom's cousin, Jack Kirwan, of The Scotlands in Wolverhampton, said: "It is difficult for everyone. No-one has ever had closure as no-one has ever been caught.

"It's a strange limbo. People have to get on with the rest of their lives but it has never gone to court, no-one has ever been prosecuted. It's his mum, sister and brothers who have really felt it."

Crowds were outside Molineux to pay tribute as Tom's funeral cortège passed

West Midlands Police now simply say the case remains "unsolved" but has reiterated its appeal launched on last year on the sixth anniversary on Tom's death.

They continue to hope someone will come forward with key information to breathe new life into the investigation.

Jack, aged 33, says a lack of evidence and a "culture of silence" has stalled the investigation. He remains struck by the needlessness of the killing which wasted a promising young man's life.

A plaque in memory of Tom on the Stan Cullis stand

He said: "When trouble flares like that in a town centre it all happens quite quickly. There is also a culture of silence.

"It is mental to think in this day and age someone can be murdered and not be picked up on any cameras."

'You have to stay hopeful'

He said he continues to live in hope the breakthrough will come but admits it gets harder as time passes.

Jack, known for his Gary Powndland act online, said: "You have to. The longer it goes on the more unlikely it seems. You have to remain hopeful for his mum to have that closure.

"There was a time where people would have a fight and that was it. I find it crazy there are people looking to use a knife."

Tom's cousin admits he has still not fully come to terms with what happened.

He said: "He was a gentleman in an old-fashioned sense, always looking out for people.

"This should never have happened. Even this long gone it is hard to believe this happened. It feels like I'm in some sort of alternate reality, it doesn't make sense. He should be here, he should be part of our lives."

Speaking in 2017, Tom's sister Martine Johnson said: "Murder cases do not close they go cold until they get re-looked at it. Well after five years Tom’s murder is due to be re-looked at.

“He will never be forgotten. I do not care how much they have moved on with their lives, one day this will catch up with the person or people who did this and the family will not rest until it does."

Mike Layton, a retired former chief superintendent at West Midlands Police, believes there could still be hope for the Kirwan family even as the years pass.

He said: "My personal view is that for most people the burden of carrying a secret so profound as committing a murder weighs so heavily that they normally do tell someone else, and more likely someone close in some way to them."