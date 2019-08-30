Menu

Two Telford men charged with thefts and breaching criminal behaviour orders

By Rory Smith | Oakengates | Crime | Published:

Two men have been charged with theft and breaching a criminal behaviour order in Telford.

Andrew Leavers, of Lawrence Road, Wellington, has been charged with 12 counts of theft from a store and five breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

The 40-year-old was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.

Nicholas Smith, 32, of Leybrook, Oakengates, has been charged with eight counts of theft from a store and eight breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

He appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster earlier this week and is being remanded in custody to appear at a later date.

