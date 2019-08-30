Man arrested in foot chase after car crash near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police attended a two-car collision at the crossroads in Six Ashes at about 3pm on Wednesday where two men left their vehicle, a Peugeot, and ran from the area.

Members of the public informed the police the men had run down Six Ashes Road towards Bobbington and officers conducted a search of the area.

Police said a chase on foot began through fields in the area and one man was caught and arrested.

Investigations are ongoing and a forensics team are conducting tests on the Peugeot.

PCSO Mal Goddard, said: "The first officers to arrive at the scene took control of the incident, ensuring the safety of other road users.

"As more officers arrived, they began to conduct a search in the area, concentrating on the route that witnesses had seen the males use.

"Officers saw the two males and a chase on foot ensued through fields in the area. One was quickly detained and arrested, the other will hopefully soon be identified and dealt with appropriately.

"Contact was made with one of our specialist partner agencies and recovery of the two vehicles involved in the collision was arranged.

"The Peugeot was recovered by a specialist vehicle so that a full range of forensic tests can be conducted on it to assist in the investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org