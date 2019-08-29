Parking is 'last thing' public want police to be focused on, says crime commissioner

Telford and Wrekin Council will take over responsibility for enforcing parking rules from January 13 next year, after the Department for Transport authorised the switchover.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said Whitehall had delayed the switch, citing Brexit, which he called “the new excuse for everything”.

At a recent public meeting, Mr Campion said his office would help Telford and Wrekin’s enforcement with up to £200,000 of funding in its first four years.

He called this an “invest-to-save” strategy that would protect the council from losses during the set-up process.

Welcoming DfT’s confirmation of the transfer of power earlier this week, Councillor Richard Overton – Telford and Wrekin’s cabinet member responsible for enforcement – promised an “education first” approach to begin later this year.

“Part of this will involve placing notices on cars illegally parked, warning drivers that, from January 13, we will resort to issuing fines,” he said.

“This isn’t about issuing fines and making money though. That is why all our council-run car parks that are free of charge will remain free.

“We will not employ an outside agency and we will not be setting ticketing targets.

“Should any money be made after the costs have been covered, it will be reinvested into highways and transport.”

The council will employ five Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers who will also have powers to tackle anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

At a public meeting he arranged earlier this month, Newport North and West councillor Tim Nelson said constituents often raised the issue of parking, and many drivers felt they could safely ignore the 40-minute parking limit on the town’s High Street as the police don’t have the resources to enforce it.

Mr Campion told the meeting, at the Newport Parish Rooms, Telford and Wrekin is “one of the last municipal areas where parking is still a criminal matter".

He added: “I think the last thing the public want is officers dealing with everyday parking, whether or not Tim is staying for 55 minutes in his 40-minute bay.

“The borough council has signed up to do it, and it is ready to go.

“Unfortunately, Brexit is the new excuse for everything.

“Telford and Wrekin Council have done the consultation and DfT have said yes, but until that bit of legislation goes through the House it can’t happen.”