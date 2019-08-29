Bid to trace men who came to aid of Oswestry assault woman

Now police are keen to trace the men as they may have information which may help identify the suspect.

The assault happened between 2.30am and 3.30am on Saturday, August 17. The exact location of the assault is not known but it is believed to have taken place on either Willow Street or Mount Road.

During the assault she was helped by two men before she ran off. Officers are keen to trace the men as they may be able to help identify the suspect.

The men or anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 102s170819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org