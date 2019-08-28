Warning to Shropshire farmers as criminals target 'soft touch' properties

Farmers are being urged to call their local police if they see a pieces of twine tied to gates on entrances to their land.

Graham Donaldson, rural and business crime officer for Shropshire, said: "Several instances have been reported to adjacent police forces regarding pieces of twine being tied to gates on entrances to farms and fields.

"This activity is believed to be a marker for criminals to identify that the location is seen as a 'soft touch'.

"Should you see any of these markers please remove it and report the matter to your local police."

Owners who see the twine markers should call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

If a crime is in progress, call 999.