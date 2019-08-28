Images found on Telford man at police station

Alister Taylor, 24, has denied making the photographs that police found on his devices in April this year when he visited a station.

Taylor was at the station to report to police in connection with other matters that have since been dropped, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of making indecent images, which include five of the most serious kind, category A, as well as three of category B and nine of category C.

He will stand trial the week of December 16.

Prosecuting barrister Anthony Warner said that a personal statement from Taylor said the images had been sent to him without his consent.

Taylor, of Pageant Drive in Aqueduct, Telford, was represented by Paul Smith.