Cigarettes worth more than £6,000 stolen from Much Wenlock petrol station

A small white car-derived van pulled onto the forecourt of the Shell garage on Bridgnorth Road just after 7.30am before at least one offender got out and cut back plastic wrapping on a pallet of goods that had been delivered and stole the items.

Police said the vehicle used, a Vauxhall Corsa car-derived version, had false number plates that ended in BZB.

The force said the cigarettes were worth between £6,000 and £7,000.

Details of the vehicle and the crime it has been involved in have been added to the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system and if the vehicle triggers an ANPR camera, nearby officers will be alerted.

Police are appealing for information and anyone who may be able to help should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0147S280819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org